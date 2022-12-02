T.J. Holmes says he gave wife Marilee Fiebig 'many reasons to leave' ahead of relationship with Amy Robach The co-stars are reportedly in a romance together

T.J. Holmes' 12-year marriage to his wife, Marilee Fiebig, has reportedly come to an end as he and his GMA co-host Amy Robach embark on a relationship of their own.

But even before photos of the pair surfaced enjoying, what looked to be, a romantic vacation together, T.J. hinted that he wasn't the easiest person to be married to.

MORE: Amy Robach and husband's alternative living arrangement revealed

In a lengthy message, which has now gone viral, T.J. wished Marilee a happy decade of marriage and his post was revealing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' off-screen relationship - all we know

He said he gave her "many reasons to leave" and appeared surprised that she could put up with him for this long.

"This particular #decadechallenge is a little late, but… 10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me. And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me for the past 10 years," he wrote. "That's not hyperbole. I'm not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the dooooooor.

MORE: Good Morning America stars' weddings photos: Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and more

READ: Amy Robach's stunning daughters look just like her in exceptionally rare photo

"But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that's incomprehensible. Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much. Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch."

T.J. has reportedly split from his wife

He continued: "If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky. If she puts up with me for another 10 days, I'd be grateful. But if she would even spare another 10 minutes of her time for me today, I should consider myself blessed. This MARILEE FIEBIG HOLMES, y'all. And I, T.J. Holmes, do solemnly swear… that I… was HER #decadechallenge."

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's husband removes all photos of GMA star from social media

T.J. and Atlanta-area attorney, Marilee married in March 2010 in Memphis, Tennessee. In November 2012, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Sabine, was born in January 2013.

Amy and T.J. bonded over marathon training

Page Six reported that Amy and T.J.'s romance began in March when they began training for the New York City marathon together.

The Daily Mail broke the news and published pictures of Amy and T.J. in Upstate New York for a romantic weekend getaway two weeks before Thanksgiving.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.