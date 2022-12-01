Amy Robach's husband removes all pictures of GMA3 anchor after T.J Holmes affair The pair left their partners in August

GMA star Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue has deleted all pictures of the news anchor amid reports of an affair between Amy and her colleague T.J Holmes.

A day after the Daily Mail published pictures of GMA3: What You Need to Know hosts Amy and T.J. in upstate New York on a romantic getaway together, the Melrose Place actor removed all images of 49-year-old Amy from his Instagram.

WATCH: Amy Robach and T.J Holmes flirt on return to GMA

In the pictures T.J. could be seen grabbing Amy's bottom as they removed groceries from the car, and another snapshot showed them holding hands in a vehicle in the city. Hours after the report broke, both of the anchors removed their personal Instagram pages.

The decision by Andrew comes after it was reported that both Amy and T.J split from their respective partners in August and no romance between the pair began until then.

They returned to TV screens on Thursday after the reports surfaced, leaving fans - who thought they may have taken the day off to navigate news of their extra-marital connection - shocked.

Amy is married to Andrew Shue

Amy had been married to actor Andrew for 12 years. She has two daughters, Annie and Ava, from her former marriage to Tim McIntosh, and she has also been a stepmother to Andrew's three sons.

T.J tied the knot with his wife, Marilee Fiebig, in 2010 and they have a daughter, Sabine. T.J. is also father to two other children, daughter Brianna, and son Jaiden.

The two have worked together for years

Multiple outlets have also reported that Amy and Andrew put their New York apartment on the market back in September and it recently sold for $5.2million.

The two families have been close friends for years, and Amy and T.J became running partners in 2021, completing the New York City marathon together earlier in November 2022.