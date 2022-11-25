Amy Robach's stunning daughters look just like her in exceptionally rare photo The star is a proud mom

Amy Robach treated fans to an unexpected snapshot with her daughters, Ava and Annie, and they look so alike.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram Stories with a photo alongside her gorgeous offspring and they were beaming.

Both Ava and Annie have their mom's smile but sport dark hair while Amy has blonde locks.

WATCH: Amy Robach shares look inside impressive New York home

The TV presenter is spending Thanksgiving in Prague in the Czech Republic and also posted some photos from her time in the city.

She's spending some well deserved time off after recently running yet another marathon.

The GMA star was flooded with words of encouragement from her family, famous friends and co-stars, as she successfully ran the New York City Marathon on 6 November.

Amy spent Thanksgiving with her two daughters

The run, which is the biggest in the U.S., saw stars such as Ashton Kutcher, Ellie Kempner, and Amy run the 26.2 miles starting off in Staten Island and finishing off in Central Park.

The morning show host had been treating fans to candid updates from her training through the months, which included completing three other marathons leading up to the one in New York City.

Sharing a sweet tribute to those who supported her, she wrote in her caption: "4 marathons... 2 in the last 4 weeks... NO WAY I could ever have accomplished this alone! I love this running crew so much."

Amy's children are now all grown up

She also wrote: "We encourage each other, train together and finish together," adding that: "Thank you to everyone who came out to line the streets of the 5 boroughs to cheer us on... there's no greater city in the world!!"

Her co-stars were quick to congratulate her, with Ginger Zee writing: "You did it! Congrats," and Dr. Jennifer Ashton commented: "Proud of you!"

