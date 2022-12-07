Ryan Reynolds pays emotional tribute to wife Blake Lively – 'You are my heart, hope and happiness' The actor is a father-of-three

Ryan Reynolds delivered a moving speech at the People's Choice Awards ceremony in California on Monday evening.

The Deadpool actor took to the stage to accept his Icon Award which was presented to him by his Free Guy co-star Lil Rey Howery.

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds films from inside home with Blake Lively

Overcome with emotion, the 46-year-old actor paid tribute to his wife Blake Lively and their three daughters - seven-year-old James, six-year-old Inez, and three-year-old Betty.

Addressing the cheering crowds, Ryan quipped: "I feel like I'm at my funeral, but I get to leave. I guess I finally tested positive for icon. I have been avoiding it for years, but here we are."

Ryan choked up during his heartfelt speech

The actor kicked off his poignant speech with a sweet nod to his parents' continued support. "To my mom, three brothers and one of which is sitting over there and to my dad who left us a few years ago.

"If you could see all the things that have been going on, he would be impressed, but you would be blown away by his three little granddaughters," he gushed.

Choking up, Ryan continued: "Thank you Blake and my three daughters. It's going to be a fourth child very soon. Blake and my girls, you are quite literally my heart, hope and happiness. I joke that my family exhausts me, but you give me more strength than any man can possibly deserve".

The power couple tied the knot in 2012

Ryan and Blake are gearing up to welcome their fourth child after ten years of marriage. Despite being surrounded by women, the actor has insisted that he's thrilled by the prospect of welcoming a fourth daughter.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Ryan said: "I know girls, so I'm sort of, kind of hoping for that?" before adding: "But I'm ready for whatever happens."

Reflecting on his childhood surrounded by three brothers, the actor went on to say: "All brothers, which is why I speak from experience, when, you know, I love my well-being and my home. I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen."

