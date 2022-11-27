Blake Lively shares glimpse of her daughters' home decorations as she prepares to welcome fourth child with Ryan Reynolds The family went all out for Thanksgiving

Blake Lively may be pregnant with her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, but her pregnancy isn't stopping her from going all out for Thanksgiving.

MORE: Tom Brady shares heartfelt photo of 'my baby' after unexpected family Thanksgiving

The star is notorious for being an avid baker and a lover of good crafts and decorations, and the holiday season has offered plenty of opportunities for her to show off her impressive skills.

For Thanksgiving, she truly transformed and decked out her home, pulling all the stops when it came to both baking sweet treats and filling the home with autumn and turkey-themed decor.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's Love Story

MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares incredible news after celebrating Thanksgiving with husband Ben Affleck

Blake took to Instagram to share with fans a glimpse of how she and her family celebrated the holiday, their last as a family of five, and their homemade ornaments did not disappoint.

She shared a slew of photos on her Instagram Stories on the Sunday following Thanksgiving, first sharing a snapshot of the several pies the family enjoyed after their Thanksgiving meal.

They were truly decked out, and the photo sees a pie decorated with flaky crust cut into perfect leaf shapes, what appears to be a lemon meringue pie, plus a berry crumble with a beautiful arrangement of oranges, berries and nuts to decorate the top. "Yumm," she captioned it, though their deliciousness is doubtful to be questioned.

The desserts at the Reynolds-Lively household were seriously impressive

The soon to be mother-of-four shared the pies as well as the decorations, revealing how her family made adorable turkeys out of pine cones.

MORE: Shania Twain's appearance stuns fans in gorgeous all-black outfit

MORE: Michael Douglas looks tiny in new photos that surprise fans

The photo she shared, also on her Instagram Stories, sees four turkey pine cones attached to a stunning arrangement of fall-hued flowers, all of them featuring googly eyes, and one of them even has an adorable pink bow on it.

Her daughters seem to take after their mom when it comes to crafts

The A Simple Favor lead announced her fourth pregnancy on 15 September, taking to the red carpet of the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City to reveal the happy news and show off her growing bump.

For the event, and to share the special announcement with the world, the actress donned a dazzling mini dress with sequins and beads shaped in a "V" print. She accessorized her look with a white bow around her neck that fell down past her dress, a headband, and white sky-high pumps.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.