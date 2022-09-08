Blake Lively left 'speechless' by majorly unexpected honor The actress is making waves in multiple industries

Blake Lively may be one of Hollywood's most accomplished and successful actresses, but she's often made her presence known in other avenues as well.

One of her lesser known associations is with the music industry, a majority of them coming through her close friendship with Taylor Swift.

VIDEO: Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala

Their bond just led to a major achievement for Blake, one that she clearly wasn't expecting, as it saw her recognized for something beyond her film industry work.

The actress' directorial debut for Taylor's video, I Bet You Think About Me, picked up a nomination for an Academy of Country Music Award for Video of the Year.

The video, which Blake both directed and wrote alongside the Shake It Off singer, was part of the Taylor's Version rerelease of Red in late 2021.

Blake reacted to the news by sharing a screenshot of a news article, and she wrote: "Speechless. Wow. Wow. Wow. Thank you @cma."

Blake reacted excitedly to being nominated for a CMA

The good news for the star comes soon after her husband Ryan Reynolds opened up about their life and dynamic in his Welcome to Wrexham documentary.

However, it also saw the Deadpool star speak emotionally about his own relationship with his father, revealing that he only got validation from his late dad when it came to sport, and he still feels upset over their strained relationship today.

"I played sports long past the point where I was really driven to do sports," Ryan shared.

"It carried on all through showbusiness, an unquenchable quest for validation," he explained. "My father has been dead for years, but that stuff doesn't really go away."

The actress is her husband's biggest supporter

Ryan now has a family of his own and is a proud dad to his girls, James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, four. He recently joked about the stresses of parenting when he said: "I'm a parent of three girls. They're wild. I think they have rabies sometimes."

