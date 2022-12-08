Deborah Cox, Tatiana Maslany thrilled to be honoured by Canada's Walk of Fame The beloved Canadian entertainers were recognized for their incredible accomplishments at a gala in Toronto

Some of Canada's biggest and brightest stars united to honour Deborah Cox, Jully Black, Tatiana Maslany and The Tragically Hip at the annual Canada's Walk of Fame gala on December 3.

etalk's Traci Melchor and iHeartRadio's Jamar McNeil co-hosted the bash, which was held at Toronto's Beanfield Centre and featured more than 800 guests, including some of the country's most well-known and recognizable celebrities.

Deborah Cox showing off her Canada's Walk of Fame star. Photo: © George Pimentel/Canada's Walk of Fame

Tynomi Banks and Jada Shada Hudson of Canada's Drag Race helped induct Deborah by joining GRAMMY nominees Melanie Fiona and Glenn Louis to perform a medley of her biggest hits.

Tatiana Maslany was all smiles as she was recognized during the gala. Photo: © George Pimentel/Canada's Walk of Fame

Jason Priestley appeared via video message to congratulate She-Hulk and Orphan Black star Tatiana for getting a star on Canada's Walk of Fame.

The Tragically Hip's Rob Baker (centre, at microphone) as joined by bandmate Paul Langlois (second left) and Mike and Patrick Downie, brothers of late singer Gord Downie, as the band was recognized for its social and environmental work. Photo: © George Pimentel/Canada's Walk of Fame

Legendary singer/songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie honoured The Tragically Hip, while Canadian Olympic legends Andre De Grasse and Donovan Bailey also took part in some very special tributes. Andre recognized late former Grey Cup and Stanley Cup champion Lionel Conacher, who also went on to become a member of Ontario's parliament. Donovan sang one of The Tragically Hip's biggest hits while helping induct them.

Jully Black and several of the 2021 inductees were also in attendance to be honoured, since the coronavirus pandemic meant there was no gala held last year. Jully, considered by many critics as one of Canada's all-time greatest singers, received her Walk of Fame star at the event, too.

Jully was thrilled to receive her star! Photo: © George Pimentel/Canada's Walk of Fame

It was great to see two of the country's greatest Olympians at the Canada's Walk of Fame gala! Photo: © George Pimentel/Canada's Walk of Fame

Hamilton-based group Arkells also won this year's Allan Slaight Music Impact for their career success, and Canadian-Ukrainian businessman James Temerty was recognized for his philanthropy. Legendary Canadian comedy festival Just for Laughs also received a special tribute from The Daily Show and Crazy Rich Asians star Ronny Chieng.

Arkells have won multiple JUNOs throughout their career, and the Allan Slaight Music Impact award from the Canada's Walk of Fame gala adds to their acclaim. Photo: © George Pimentel/Canada's Walk of Fame

Director X, known for his incredible work on more than 100 music videos for the likes of Justin Bieber, Drake, Rihanna, One Direction and many others since the late 1990s, was also recognized with a star.

Director X has helmed more than 100 music videos throughout his decades-long career. Photo: © George Pimentel/Canada's Walk of Fame

Peter Mansbridge, Lisa LaFlamme and Amanda Lang paid tribute to broadcaster Barbara Frum, and Margaret Atwood was on hand to honour Heather Reisman, CEO of the Indigo Books and Music retail chain.

Margaret honoured Heather, while Peter and Lisa recognized late fellow journalist Barbara Frum. Photo: © George Pimentel/Canada's Walk of Fame

Congratulations to all the honourees!