She-Hulk: early reactions are here for Disney+’s newest Marvel show Will She-Hulk live up to the hype?

She-Hulk is Disney+’s latest Marvel offering and sees Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany take on the role of Jessica Walters, a lawyer who is given Hulk-like powers. But is the show worth the watch? See what the early reactions are to the series…

Taking to Twitter to discuss, one person wrote: "I've seen the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk & am happy to report they're... incredible! Tatiana Maslany is GREAT as Jen Walters but my favourite thing is how fully entrenched She-Hulk is in the MCU while at the same time showing us something completely new. Can't wait for more!" Another person wrote: "#SheHulk has a shaky start but quickly finds its footing.

"Marvel’s latest is much more than a legal show seen through the lens of Marvel. It’s a meta-comedy that explores the hilarious legal ramifications of being a superhero & supervillain on a trial of the week basis."

A third person wrote: "I've watched the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk and it's a great followup to Ms Marvel, both upping the MCU quality and style on Disney+. She-Hulk is the funniest Marvel Studios content so far and has a refreshing take on the franchise lore and formula with its meta style." We love to hear it!

Tatiana Maslany stars as Jessica

So what is the show about? The synopsis reads: "Jennifer Walters —an attorney specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk."

The cast welcomes back several stars of the Marvel universe, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Tim Roth as Abomination and Benedict Wong as Wong.

