All the highlights from the Artists for Peace and Justice Gala at TIFF 2022 Eric McCormack was honoured for his philanthropy at the annual event

Some of Canada's biggest stars came together to honour Eric McCormack and helped raise more than $725,000 for education in Haiti at the annual Artists for Peace and Justice Festival Gala held in Toronto on September 11 during TIFF.

MORE: All the highlights from HELLO! Canada and Toronto Life's Hollywood North party during TIFF 2022

The Will & Grace star was given the annual Artist for Peace and Justice Award to recognize how much he's given back over the years, which was presented to him by Murdoch Mysteries actor Yannick Bisson and Zoomer Editor-in-Chief and Publisher Suzanne Boyd. Environmentalist Dax Dasilva was also honoured with the Canadian Changemaker Award.

Eric was so proud of his award – and rightly so! © Ryan Emberley/Getty Images

Helmed by hosts George Stroumboulopoulos and Natasha Gargiulo for the second year, the event featured a special video message from rock and roll legend Sting, Hollywood great Susan Sarandon and Haitian singer/songwriter and Arcade Fire member Paul Beaubrun. Nelly Furtado, Hayden Christensen and NHL star P.K. Subban were among some of the Canadian stars who attended.

Check out some of the highlights below...

All photos: © Ryan Emberley/Getty Images

The event kicked off with a speech from co-host Natasha Koifman, Canada Board Chair, US Board of Directors head and President of PR agency NKPR. She told the crowd through their contributions, an incredible 1,300 students have graduated in Haiti since 2016.

Haitian-Canadian singer/songwriter Wesley Louissaint and Lionel Kazaba, born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, were among those who performed at the gala.

Dax (centre) helms environmental group Age of Union, which gave an incredible $40 million to various environmental and conservation initiatives in 2021 alone. He celebrated his win with Natasha's husband Eric Hendrikx and George.

JUNO-nominated singer/songwriter Fefe Dobson also performed at the event, with Eric Kanter accompanying her.

Yannick and his wife, parenting expert and author Shantelle Bisson, gave an incredible $30,000 donation to help fund teachers' salaries in Haiti during the gala. Overall throughout the evening, guests raised $163,250 for teachers' salaries in Haiti.

RELATED: How Ryan Reynolds and the Toronto Maple Leafs helped raise $850,000 for the SickKids Foundation

MORE: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are donating $500,000 to help at-risk Canadian youth

Eric and Natasha looked loved up on the red carpet.

Kardinal Offishall also came out to support the cause and looked so stylish in sparkly leather!

Nelly Furtado looked fabulous in a gorgeous silver gown with matching heels.

George's co-host Natasha Gargiulo looked stunning in a black gown with silver accents.

Nelly was spotted spending time with former Montreal Canadiens star P.K. Subban as they enjoyed the evening.

HELLO! Canada Editor-in-Chief Alison Eastwood and her partner Scott Pietrangelo have supported Artists for Peace and Justice for years, and were happy to step out to the gala again.

George was spotted catching up with Canadian comedy legend Rick Mercer.

It was a wonderful night for all!