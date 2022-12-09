Carol Vorderman mourns death of 'incredible' friend in heartfelt post The presenter took to social media

Carol Vorderman has shared an emotional message following the sad death of her "incredible" friend, Squadron Leader George Johnson.

Over on Instagram, the former Countdown presenter shared a carousel of touching photos paying tribute to George and his incredible career. Among the snaps were several photos of Carol and George posing in their military gear.

Alongside the candid snapshots, the 61-year-old gushed: "My friend Squadron Leader George 'Johnny' Johnson died peacefully last night. Age 101 he was one of the most incredible human beings I have ever had the privilege of meeting.

"We first met on the Clifton Suspension Bridge and the last photo here is of the bridge this morning bathed in sunshine as if a reminder of the spirit of this fine man."

The presenter penned an emotional tribute

Carol, who is an honorary Royal Air Force Group Captain, went on to say: "Johnny was the last survivor of the famous Dambuster raids of World War 2 which changed the shape of the war and 'took the war to Germany'… To meet him was to fall in love with him no matter who you were".

Fans raced to offer their deepest condolences, with one writing: "Brilliant words for a brilliant humble man and his many quietly brave comrades, who all deserved far better recognition," whilst a second noted: "This is such a moving tribute Carol to the very brave men of bomber command."

George Johnson was the last survivor of the 'Dambusters' raids

"Well done Carol for all your work for the veterans," remarked a third, and a fourth added: "Carol you have a heart of gold and show such human kindness and compassion."

Carol's poignant update comes after the TV star opened up about an exciting new project. Back in November, the mum-of-two announced that she would be appearing on Taskmaster's New Year's special.

Alongside the likes of Sir Mo Farah and Radio 1's Greg James, Carol will be tasked with an array of entertaining challenges. Taking to Twitter at the time, Carol enthused: "OMG… I’m so excited to be on this year's @taskmaster New Year Treat… Obvs I’m going it my all which isn't predicting anything given the tasks we have to do…"

