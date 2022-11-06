Carol Vorderman wows fans in plunging black swimsuit The former Countdown star is so glam

Carol Vorderman models a variety of stunning bikinis and swimming costumes every summer but her fans may not have expected her to share a sultry swimsuit snap in November.

The star had good reason to share the picture, however, as it was part of a post in honour of the new series of I'm a Celebrity.

The mum-of-two took part in the show back in 2016, and showcased her fabulous swimsuit collection at the time.

She reminded fans of those days on Sunday in a new video montage shared to Instagram, with the first shot showing the star laughing as she wore a stunning black one-piece unzipped to her bust that boasted mesh panels at the sides.

The maths whiz captioned it: "I'll be on @thismorning tomorrow talking at a rate of knots about the first show... can't wait..."

She went on: "OMG so excited as @imacelebrity begins tonight back in its home from home in Australia. "I was on in 2016 and I swear I loved every single scruffy, outrageous, hilarious, wild, [smoky] second of it @scarlettmoffatt @joeldommett @samquek13 @olajordan @lisa_snowdon @jordbanjo @lisa_snowdon @adamthomas21.

The star looked gorgeous

"Fell totally in love with living outside [three heart emojis]. Changed many parts of my life... thank you @itv. Here are some shots from my time there..."

Carol you're amazing, such a stunning example of how age is just a number, wrote one of her followers, while another added: "Great pics… Queen of the jungle".

The star looks fabulous dressed up or down, as she proved again recently.

Carol is always stylish

On Wednesday, the glamorous presenter shared another video on Instagram that saw her wearing a figure-hugging pale blue dress with a deep V-neck.

Her long blonde hair flowed in loose waves and she wore a smoky eye with neutral lip makeup. "Happy Birthday to me," the star sang in the clip, before continuing: "40 years on the television, who'd have thought it?"

