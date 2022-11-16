Carol Vorderman wows in skin-tight dress as she celebrates incredible lifetime achievement The presenter took to social media

Carol Vorderman rocked a figure-hugging lime green dress on Tuesday as she stepped out to celebrate an incredible achievement.

Over on Instagram, the Countdown presenter posted a slew of snaps documenting her visit to the star's former college at the University of Cambridge. Among the photos was a joyous shot of the 61-year-old posing in front of a university building bearing her name. The navy plaque read: "The Carol Vorderman Buttery".

Carol looked lovely in her statement green gown which did well to accentuate her svelte physique. She teamed her dress with a smart black graduation gown, nude heels and a chunky bracelet. The mum-of-two styled her warm honey tresses in elegant curls and finished off her look with a touch of sultry makeup.

Alongside the snaps, Carol penned: "This weekend I was honoured to have a part of my college named after me. The buttery is one of the traditional parts of dining in college. I love my old college, and here is why.

The TV star donned a stunning dress

"I went to Cambridge University in the 1970s when kids like me, from Northern/North Wales comprehensive schools on free school meals, never got to Cambridge.

"Our school in Rhyl couldn't even let me take the two Maths A levels usually necessary to get to Cambridge (in addition to all of the other subjects you needed), such were the restrictions. But my college @SidneySussexCollege invested in me and said I could go on a conditional A level offer instead. I got the grades.

Carol chatted to a group of students

"So in 1978, I went there when I was only 17 years old, and eventually graduated with an Engineering degree. My passion in life has always been to help others from a similar background do as well as they can in education and not be dependent on where they come from. I am FIERCE about this."

Carol's fans raced to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "The buttery is always the best place! Congratulations my lovely, well deserved," whilst a second noted: "What a beautiful, beautiful post!! Well done darling... absolutely equal opportunities for all."

"Well done Carol! Inspirational story and such an important message," remarked a third and a fourth added: "Fantastic, what an amazing story to read. Well done Carol, that is incredible."

