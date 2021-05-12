Gemma Strong
Carol Vorderman opens up about the birth of her eldest child, daughter Katie, and shares rare family photos to celebrate her birthday
Carol Vorderman had every reason to celebrate on Wednesday. The former Countdown star took to Instagram in honour of daughter Katie's birthday – and shared some rare family photos in the process.
Carol posted a series of pictures of her lookalike firstborn, along with a loving tribute dedicated to the 30-year-old.
"Happy Birthday to my kind, hilarious, hard working, loving, talented, geek girl Katie @katie.science…," proud Carol began. "Katie was 2 months premature (worrying times). Now she's a Research scientist @cambridgeuniversity #NASA #SpaceFreak #Pilot #singer #WannabeAstronaut.
"A few pics of Katie interviewing Apollo Astronaut, hanging out @ragnboneman .....us at the same age (9), growing up and flying our plane together…
Carol took to Instagram to celebrate daughter Katie's birthday
"It's not often I ever talk about my children....I kept their lives very private as kids but now they're grown up...well I'm allowed to say how proud I am of them both.... Happy Birthday Katie King ....soooooooo many adventures to come.....bring it on! [love heart emojis]"
Carol's fans were quick to send their well wishes to Katie, with one noting: "She's your absolute double! Happy birthday!" A second echoed: "Wow, you look so much alike! Happy birthday!"
The former Countdown star is a proud mother-of-two
Carol, 60, shares two children with her ex-husband Patrick King: Katie and younger brother Cameron. The former couple were married from 1990 until 2000.
The TV star has been married twice before: her first wedding was in 1985 when she was just 24, to Christopher Mather, a Royal Navy officer, but the couple went their separate ways after twelve months together.
She was recently asked about the possibility of a third marriage during an appearance on BBC Radio Wales. "Obviously I'm not doing it again!" she told co-star Owain Wyn Evans.
