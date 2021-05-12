Carol Vorderman opens up about birth of daughter Katie and shares rare family photos The former Coutdown star is a mother of two

Carol Vorderman had every reason to celebrate on Wednesday. The former Countdown star took to Instagram in honour of daughter Katie's birthday – and shared some rare family photos in the process.

Carol posted a series of pictures of her lookalike firstborn, along with a loving tribute dedicated to the 30-year-old.

"Happy Birthday to my kind, hilarious, hard working, loving, talented, geek girl Katie @katie.science…," proud Carol began. "Katie was 2 months premature (worrying times). Now she's a Research scientist @cambridgeuniversity #NASA #SpaceFreak #Pilot #singer #WannabeAstronaut.

"A few pics of Katie interviewing Apollo Astronaut, hanging out @ragnboneman .....us at the same age (9), growing up and flying our plane together…

Carol took to Instagram to celebrate daughter Katie's birthday

"It's not often I ever talk about my children....I kept their lives very private as kids but now they're grown up...well I'm allowed to say how proud I am of them both.... Happy Birthday Katie King ....soooooooo many adventures to come.....bring it on! [love heart emojis]"

Carol's fans were quick to send their well wishes to Katie, with one noting: "She's your absolute double! Happy birthday!" A second echoed: "Wow, you look so much alike! Happy birthday!"

The former Countdown star is a proud mother-of-two

Carol, 60, shares two children with her ex-husband Patrick King: Katie and younger brother Cameron. The former couple were married from 1990 until 2000.

The TV star has been married twice before: her first wedding was in 1985 when she was just 24, to Christopher Mather, a Royal Navy officer, but the couple went their separate ways after twelve months together.

She was recently asked about the possibility of a third marriage during an appearance on BBC Radio Wales. "Obviously I'm not doing it again!" she told co-star Owain Wyn Evans.

