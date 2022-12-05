Carol Vorderman stuns in cosy winter look as she shows off impressive flexibility The ITV star is a doting mother

It's no secret that Carol Vorderman lives a very active lifestyle and on Saturday the This Morning star showed off her impressive flexibility as she had fun frolicking for a fabulous video.

TRENDING NOW: Prince William and Princess Kate enjoy fun Christmas outing with children after US tour

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Countdown host, 61, shared a video of herself kicking leaves in a park dressed in the ultimate winter clad featuring leather-look leggings, a white coat and a fur hat in a stunning caramel shade.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol opens up about missing her slot on Radio Wales

Captioning the post, she penned: "WINKY WONKY VORDERS. DAY WHATEVER.

Carol appeared to have a fun time!

"Found a child to drag out and look after me on a quick amble...@katie.science was that lucky child. Not well enough for radio show today sadly... Anyway, pretty hot on the leaf kicking!!! (You're crap Vorderman) Happy to get just one in the air. Can't knock a girl for trying… Time for a cup of something nice. Happy Saturday gang."

The post was shared after the star was unable to appear on her Radio Wales show due to falling unwell with what she thought was the flu.

In a second clip shared by the star which was filmed ahead of her outing, she sounded unwell as she chatted to the camera to give fans a more detailed update.

The star quickly snapped her outfit for the outing

She said: "I'm still full of cold…I had a laugh this morning with Katie, anyway, just to say I won't be on my Radio Wales show, I still haven't brushed my hair - but I've put makeup on which [involved] a multitude of pains and things.

Jokingly she added: "Anyway, I'm off for a little walk I think, with a child, I'll find a child somewhere in the house and drag it along with me. Right, have a good Saturday."

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the post. One follower penned: "Happy Saturday carol good to see you improving take care! You look beautiful."

A second added: "Glad you are on the mend keep safe," alongside two love heart emojis. A third replied: "Very beautiful," alongside three heart eyes emojis.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.