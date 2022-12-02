Watch T.J Holmes and Amy Robach joke about their 'great week' after romance reports

GMA3 anchors T.J Holmes and Amy Robach have broken their silence, joking that they have had a "great week" after reports of an affair between the two.

"You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week," said 45-year-old T.J live on air during GMA3: What You Need to Know on Friday morning. "I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it! Take it all in."

Amy then began laughing and added: "Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend — and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least."

Their public banter about the romance came after the Daily Mail published pictures of Amy and T.J. in upstate New York on a romantic getaway together.

In the pictures T.J. could be seen grabbing Amy's bottom as they removed groceries from the car, and another snapshot showed them holding hands in a vehicle in the city.

Hours after the report broke, both of the anchors removed their personal Instagram pages.

The pair have been co-anchors for years

It has since been claimed that both Amy and T.J split from their respective partners in August and no romance between the pair began until then.

They returned to TV screens on Thursday after the reports surfaced, leaving fans - who thought they may have taken the day off to navigate news of their extra-marital connection - shocked.

Both Amy and T.J are now estranged from their families

Amy had been married to actor Andrew for 12 years. She has two daughters, Annie and Ava, from her former marriage to Tim McIntosh, and she has also been a stepmother to Andrew's three sons.

T.J tied the knot with his wife, Marilee Fiebig, in 2010 and they have a daughter, Sabine. T.J. is also father to two other children, daughter Brianna, and son Jaiden.