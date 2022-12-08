Today Show 3rd Hour announces incoming departure from NBC studios - watch

The Today Show may be consistent in that they have been on the air every morning since its inception in 1952, but they are not afraid to switch things up! The program is always keeping things interesting, from transforming the set to transforming their very own hosts, as well as shipping them off on exciting adventures.

Dylan Dreyer is the latest host to take on an adventure away from Today, though she brought the studios with her on her journey. Watch the video to find out what where she went and what she said.

The star made sure to make her surroundings as familiar as possible while on assignment for the program, reporting on the weather away from 30 Rockefeller Plaza and rather on a cruise docked on New York Harbor.

Dylan teased the change of scenery – as well as a "huge announcement" – on her Instagram early Thursday morning, sharing a photo from the top of the massive vessel, which already had the logo for Today emblazoned on a screen at the end of a pool.

"Oh… this is not a bad view!!" she wrote in her caption, revealing: "We've got a fun morning planned," in collaboration with MSC Cruises, as they held the Naming Ceremony of their brand new line of cruises.

Speaking with Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin during the first hour of the morning show, the meteorologist appeared ready to face the seaside cold weather clad in a bright printed puffer jacket.

Dylan was up before sunrise to get out on the ship

Luckily for Dylan, her alongside the rest of the Today Show's 3rd Hour crew will in fact be setting sail on the cruise, as the program will be filming aboard the ship.

