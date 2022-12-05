Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' futures on GMA following hiatus - all we know The GMA3 stars are reportedly romantically linked

Good Morning America stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been temporarily taken off air following the news of their romantic relationship, HELLO! can confirm.

ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced the company's decision in an editorial call on Monday morning, and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Kim confirmed that the two hosts would be taken off air while they figure out the next stages and that while Amy and T.J. were off air, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos would be keeping their seats warm.

It has not been revealed when the pair will be back - or how long the hiatus will last.

Amy has been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. has been working with them since 2014.

The pair have both been working together on GMA3 since 2020, alongside their co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Since the affair rumours broke last week, Amy has moved out of her home in New York, and was quizzed by Daily Mail while doing so.

The two were co-stars along side Dr. Jennifer Ashton

Chatting to a reporter, the mother-of-two said: "It's been great. I've gotten a lot of support. And, you know, I appreciate everything, and I'm happy to be going to work".

Neither Amy nor T.J. have addressed the relationship outright, but they did tease news of their alleged affair while presenting on GMA3 on Friday together.

"You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week," said 45-year-old T.J live on air. "I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it! Take it all in."

Amy then began laughing and added: "Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend — and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least."

The pair have always had a close friendship, and previously opened up about their close bond in a now resurfaced interview from back in April 2021, where they opened up about working together during the pandemic.

The affair allegedly started while they trained for the New York City Marathon

Chatting to Resident Magazine NY along with their co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton, they discussed their show, GMA3, and how it came about during the pandemic.

They also opened up about each other, and T.J. had some lovely words to say about Amy, as he branded her "strong" and "energetic".

He was making reference to Amy's breast cancer battle and branded her a "little miracle".

T.J. said: "Amy is so strong and energetic. Things could have really gone the other way. We are sitting next to a little miracle every day. She lives her life in such a way that makes her an example for me and all of us to live by."

He added: "If you need a hug, however, don't call Robach! But if you need a kick in the ass or to be picked up, she'll give you a speech and get you back up again. She'll say, 'Why are you in a corner T.J., get up! It's just her personality, I get to witness it every day."

