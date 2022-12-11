Al Roker shares new video looking to the future following a difficult time in his family The Today star is going through a challenging time right now

Al Roker is a beloved TV star who is currently going through a difficult time in his personal life.

The Today star is not only recovering from blood clots on his lungs, having just returned home after being sent back to hospital, but he is grieving the loss of a beloved family member.

Just days after returning to his loved ones, Al received the heartbreaking news that his sister Patricia had died.

VIDEO: Al Roker looks to the future as he reveals festive hopes in must-see clip

The dad-of-three has since shared an uplifting video among the sadness as he looked to the future, having re-shared it from his daughter Courtney - who is a talented chef and cook.

The footage focused on a festive cooking session with Courtney creating cheddar bay biscuits. Al had added as a caption on the video: "Yes please, for Christmas dinner."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many asking Al to share the recipe. "Oh they look great, recipe please," one wrote, while another commented: "Looks delicious, where can we find the recipe?" A third added: "Where is the recipe, looks delicious!"

While Al is clearly looking forward to Christmas, it is going to be sure to be a difficult time for the star following the loss of his sister.

Al received the heartbreaking news that his sister had passed away

On Saturday, the TV star wrote: "Our hearts are broken but feeling some heart balm that our sweet sister, Patricia, is with our Mom, Isabel, now after a stroke. “Boo” (short for Buddha because she would fold here hands on her belly when she was a baby) leaves a devoted husband, Nigel, her twins Kaizon and Kailene, sons, Langston and Adam and a beautiful grandson, Easton."

Al had previously revealed that he had returned home on Thursday after spending more time in hospital.

The star shared photographs that captured his return home from the hospital, sporting some facial hair that didn't dull his trademark cheerful demeanor and thousand watt smile.

Dressed in his comfiest gear, he stood beside his wife Deborah Roberts and daughter Leila, who embraced him and couldn't stop smiling themselves.

He captioned his set of photographs with: "Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers."

The NBC News star returned home from the hospital on Thursday

Al was quickly inundated with a wave of supportive messages and "welcome back" wishes from colleagues, friends, and fans, many of whom were overjoyed by his return.

