Al Roker shares long-awaited hopeful update on health and hospital stay The NBC News star will be back soon!

Al Roker worried his legions of fans when it was revealed that he had been hospitalized once again following lingering issues with blood clots found in his lungs.

MORE: Al Roker returns to social media with emotional tribute from his NBC co-stars

While he'd largely remained away from social media to recover, he's gradually made his return, and with his latest post, finally gave an update on his situation.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Al Roker's health battle in his own words

He shared a snapshot taken presumably from his hospital room window of the sun rising beyond the city skyline and expressed hope he would be home soon.

"Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge. God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family," he penned.

TRENDING NOW: Kelly Ripa welcomes famous new co-host on latest LIVE installment

His many fans and followers wished him well, including colleagues like David Muir, who commented: "Everyone is pulling for you, Al!"

Others like fellow meteorologist Jim Cantore wrote: "See you soon Al," while Stephanie Abrams said: "Can't wait to have ya back @alroker!"

Al shared a photo from his hospital abode

Many of his other followers repeated the sentiment as one also added: "Heal well! You are missed. Everyday I look for you on Today."

The reason for the NBC News anchor's return to social media was a somber one, however, as he posted a photograph paying tribute to a beloved colleague.

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts appears to give positive update following star's latest health battle

ALSO POPULAR: Kelly Ripa welcomes famous new co-host on latest LIVE installment

Mark Traub, who had been a stage manager on Today for nearly four decades, had passed away earlier in the week, and Al was one of the many who paid their respects.

Alongside a throwback photograph of the pair, he wrote: "The laugh you always heard in the background for years on @todayshow was our stage manager, @mtraub2295 and when he retired, some of our spark diminished.

The Today star paid tribute to the beloved member who passed away

"Sadly, that light is gone after a long battle. Take care , Mark. You are so missed," he wrote of the NBC stalwart, who passed at 64 from Leukemia complications.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.