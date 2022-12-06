Al Roker returns to social media with emotional tribute from his NBC co-stars The Today star is so loved

Al Roker is currently back in hospital following complications from having blood clots on his lungs.

The Today star is incredibly missed by his fans and co-stars - and was feeling all the love on Monday.

So much so, that Al - who has been keeping a low profile while he recovers - took to Instagram to re-share a video that his colleagues at NBC had made for him.

The footage was shared on Al's Instagram Stories, subtly showing that the star had not only watched it, but was thankful for it.

NBC News' Tevin Wooten had been the one to share the heartfelt footage, alongside the message: "The entire weather division at NBC & Telemundo is thinking about our pal, Al Roker."

Al's Today co-hosts had also been thinking of him on Monday, and made sure that they didn't leave him out of their holiday video card.

Al Roker returned to social media to share a heartfelt video from his NBC co-stars

The Love Actually inspired video saw Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Jenna Bush Hager all take part.

Not wanting to miss Al, the group included the beloved weatherman by creating cutouts of his face for everyone to hold.

Al's wife Deborah Roberts, meanwhile, appeared to give a positive update after visiting her husband over the weekend.

Alongside a photo of a coffee cup, she wrote on Instagram Stories: "Faith and gratitude." The journalist later posted a picture of the TV screen while back at home, showing the Georgia Bulldogs winning against the LSU Tigers. "A good day all around!" she wrote, suggesting that there had been some positive news about Al too.

The Today star with wife Deborah Roberts

Deborah had also shared a reflective post last week, posting a picture of the turning leaves in New York, where the family lives, and wrote: "So grateful for the love."

She didn't elaborate on Al or how he was feeling but earlier that day she had also shared a snapshot of a TV airing the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony and she appeared to be in a hospital room.

