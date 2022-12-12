Christine Lampard's daughter Patricia is so grown up in sweet photo alongside brother Freddie The Loose Women host shares two children with former footballer Frank Lampard

Christine Lampard has shared several rare family photos – and fans can't believe how grown up her daughter Patricia, which she shares with former footballer Frank Lampard, has gotten.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter shared several photos taken during a walk through London's Hyde Park. "Weekend Winter walks," she captioned the snaps.

The first photos show four-year-old Patricia pushing her baby brother Freddie's buggy, whilst their family pet pooch, Minnie, can be seen walking in front of them.

"Big sis," Christine sweetly wrote next to the same photo on her Stories.

Patricia pictured pushing her brother Freddie

Another photo showed Patricia, who was all wrapped up for the low temperatures, running through Hyde Park whilst Minnie followed her closely behind.

Fans were quick to react to the snaps. "Delightful little girl. Curls are adorable xx," one wrote, whilst another added: "Beautiful look at her hair, she's got so tall. Merry Christmas to The Lampards xx."

"She's growing up so quickly," remarked a third."

Christine has previously revealed she loves going for walks with her kids and pet pooch

Christine's family snaps come just weeks after she opened up about her and Frank's parenting styles, revealing that she is the "strict" parent.

Speaking to MailOnline at The Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards, she said: "I'm a little bit of both, I like manners and I like all the old schooly stuff. But we like we get out a lot.

"I'm one for getting them out into the park with the dog and I do my best to be the best that I can."

Christine recently shared a sweet photo of Frank hugging his youngest children

When asked what type of father Frank is, she revealed: "Oh, he's the biggest softie ever. The second they want something, it's like, 'Daddy!''

Along with his two children with Christine, Frank also shares daughters Luna, 17, and Isla, 15, with his ex Elen Rivas.

