Loose Women's Christine Lampard offers rare insight into differing parenting approach with husband Frank

Christine Lampard has given fans a rare insight into home life with husband Frank. The couple, who married in December 2015, share two young children; four-year-old Patricia and one-year-old Freddie.

Speaking at The Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards on Tuesday, the Loose Women star touched upon their different ways of approaching parenting as she described herself as the "strict" parent.

"I'm a little bit of both, I like manners and I like all the old schooly stuff," she told MailOnline. "But we like to get out a lot. I'm one for getting them out into the park with the dog and I do my best to be the best that I can."

Asked about Frank, mum-of-two Christine added: "Oh, he's the biggest softie ever. The second they want something, it's like, 'Daddy!'"

The couple don't often speak about their children, and rarely feature them on their social media. When they do, they choose to obscure their faces to keep their identities private.

As well as her own children, Christine has a close bond with her stepdaughters, Isla and Luna, who she has known since they were young. They are Frank's daughters from a previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.

In an interview with Fabulous magazine, the TV star discussed her blended family. Of her bond with Luna and Isla, she said: "It's been a long time. They were only two and four then. Isla always says: 'I can't believe I was even younger than Patricia.'

"It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult - you've got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

Speaking in the Mirror's Notebook about their social media consumption while growing up, the Irish beauty said: "It's very difficult to control, too, as they have their own devices. Parents have a tough job now and teenagers have a tough job living normal lives. I wonder if it will all implode at some point. I'm just grateful I didn't grow up with it."

