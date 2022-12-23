Jowita Pryzstal and Giovanni Pernice's sweet comments to each other revealed after reports of romance The dancers worked together for the first time this year

Giovanni Pernice, Strictly Come Dancing's hottest bachelor, and champion Jowita Pryzstal could be dating, it has been reported.

The couple, who worked together on the show for the first time this year, are said to be a couple after developing a romance during this year's series, with The Sun reporting they have even been spotted kissing backstage.

While the two have kept silent on social media since the news was released, fans have noticed a few sweet comments they have made to each other on social media.

The couple rarely comment on each other's profiles, but do follow each other.

Giovanni hasn't commented on any of Jowita's recent posts, including her last one which spoke about her winning the show alongside Hamza Yassin.

Jowita and Hamza became this year's champions last week

He did, however, react to a post shared last week, in which she celebrated making it to the final.

Giovanni simply commented with three love hearts before telling her "well done".

On the day of the final, Giovanni shared a post in which he recalled winning last year's competition alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis and seemed to be hinting at something special with Jowita.

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won the BBC dance show last year

"That indescribable feeling! Today @rose.a.e and I pass our crown of reigning champions to another incredible couple.. and believe me when I say that everyone deserves to win!"

He then cheekily added: "Good luck and please remember to vote for your faves .. we all do have faves," alongside a winking emoji.

"Thanks to all of you for supporting and watching another series of @bbcstrictly !! There is no show without you, always grateful to be part of this incredible family," he wrote.

Reacting to the post, Jowita simply commented with a red heart emoji.

Commenting on that post after the news of their relationship surfaced on Friday, one fan told Jowita: "You and Gio are together, never saw that one coming!!"