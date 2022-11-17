Strictly's Giovanni Pernice pays tribute to 'beautiful' Rose Ayling-Ellis on special milestone

Giovanni Pernice was among the many close friends who has paid tribute to Rose Ayling-Ellis in honour of her 28th birthday on Thursday.

The professional dancer, who won last year's Strictly Come Dancing with the actress, took to his Instagram Stories to share a series of funny throwback videos of Rose.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice has paid the sweetest tribute to Rose Ayling-Ellis

"Happy birthday to this young… and beautiful lady!! Have a magical day, happy birthday," he wrote alongside the candid clips.

Rose and Giovanni became hugely popular after they were crowned winners of the 2021 series. They captured the nation's hearts when they performed a moving Couple's Choice to Zara Larsson's song Symphony, which left the audience and viewers at home in tears.

The duo paid respect and raised awareness for the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

Rose and Giovanni share a close bond

They have since remained the best of friends with Giovanni getting a tattoo in tribute to Rose and their time in the competition. The inking on his wrist features a Glitterball trophy with 'SCD' written through it and two shining stars on either side. When their work together came to an end, Rose paid an emotional tribute to her dance partner.

"Six months ago, I didn't have a clue what I signed up for and to be honest I was terrified," she said. "Now, I know for sure that it was the best decision I have ever made, what a crazy ride and life-changing experience it has been.

"@giovannipernice, I am so grateful that you were part of my Strictly journey. Thank you for telling my story and showing everyone who I am. Our friendship is so special and lasting for sure.

"Thank you to everyone who supported us, it has blown me away, you are the reason we got this far and made such an impact not just from dancing."

