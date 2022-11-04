Giovanni Pernice sends heartfelt message to Rose Ayling-Ellis following major achievement The Strictly champions continue to be popular

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis were an incredibly popular pairing during last year's Strictly Come Dancing and that popularity has continued to shine.

EXCLUSIVE: Giovanni Pernice laughs off early Strictly exit with candid comment

In a poll published by the Daily Mirror, the pair were even named the most popular champions in the show's history. Upon hearing the news, Giovanni took to his Instagram Stories and penned a heartfelt message to his former dance partner. "Oh that's lovely [heart emoji] @rose.a.e. Thank you for your votes."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly stars celebrate Virgin Media Must-See Moment by surprising deaf school children

He added two stickers to the post, one featuring him and Rose dancing, while the other showed the Italian dancer saying his signature: "Thank you."

MORE: Giovanni Pernice so happy as he reunites with his 'other half'

MORE: Giovanni Pernice sparks major fan reaction as he reflects on special Strictly moment

Rose recently reunited with Giovanni as they both attended the National Television Awards, where Strictly won the award for Best Talent Show.

As it was announced that Strictly had won, Giovanni and Rose embraced, and they both gave the acceptance speech as they took the award. They ended their speech with Giovanni's signature 'Thank you'.

Giovanni was blown away by the news

In the series last year, they performed a moving Couple's Choice to Zara Larsson's song Symphony, which left the audience and viewers at home in tears. The duo paid respect and raised awareness for the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

MORE: Giovanni Pernice addresses fan disappointment over absence

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice shares details of new 'dream project'

They have since remained the best of friends with Giovanni getting a tattoo in tribute to Rose and their time in the competition. The inking on his wrist features a Glitterball trophy with 'SCD' written through it and two shining stars on either side.

Rose and Gio lifted the trophy last year

Rose even made a show of support for Giovanni, as she appeared in the audience of Strictly when it broadcast a special dedicated to 100 years of the BBC.

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice claps back at romance rumours – 'your imagination cracks me up'

READ: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice reacts to Rose Ayling-Ellis' major announcement

Although the pro dancer had an early exit from the competition this year, Rose will still in the audience, applauding him after his significant role in a professional routine which saw the stars of the show making cameos on other BBC shows.

Among the many included were the BBC News, Masterchef, Live at the Apollo and, of course, EastEnders.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.