Strictly star Jowita Przystal won major dance show with Oti Mabuse

Strictly star Jowita Przystal and former professional Oti Mabuse didn't meet on the hit show, as they appeared on another BBC dance program together - and they won!

Before Jowita joined Strictly in 2021, she and her boyfriend, Dancing With the Star's professional, Michael Danilczuk, won BBC's The Greatest Dancer, with the help of Oti who was their coach and mentor!

WATCH: Oti Mabuse celebrates alongside Jowita Przystal and Michael Danilczuk

Talking about Jowita and Michael whilst on the show in 2020, Oti penned a heartfelt caption ahead of their final performance. She wrote: "Tonight @michael_jowita take @greatestdancer floor for the last time. You have been nothing but impeccable in my eyes. I am so proud of you and how much you’ve taken on this show and this new world and given you’re absolute everything.

"In 6 weeks we’ve formed a friendship and you’ve shown me and proven that with hardwork anything can be achieved and there are no limits when you want to achieve something as long as your heart is in it. @jamezbennett thank you for your late nights of planning, laughing, preparing and being so involved in all of #otisquad (also for being the strict one) lol I just freaking adore you to all 3 of you—- this is been an unforgettable ride, now go out there and DANCE YOUR HEART OUT.

The stars appeared on the Greatest Dancer

"Lastly thank you to everyone who has supported @michael_jowita your messages, texts, calls and vote we are all incredibly grateful x #michaeljowita #greatestdancer."

Since their triumph, Jowita joined the cast of Strictly and during her first series last year only featured in group numbers and their Christmas special, but this year, the same year that Oti decided to walk away from the show, the star nabbed a more prominent spot.

It has been revealed that Jowita originally auditioned for the show alongside boyfriend Michael– but sadly he did not land a place as one of the professional dancers.

Oti had touching words for her friends

The newbie professional has taken the competition by storm so far, with her partner, wildlife photographer Hamza Yassin.

The duo gained a near-perfect score of 38/40 points with their latest performance which was an upbeat Cha Cha Cha to Can't Help Myself by Four Tops.

