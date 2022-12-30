Today's Al Roker's three children reunite with famous dad during his recovery - all we know Al Roker has three grown up children, Courtney, Leila and Nick

Al Roker has been taking some time off the Today Show after a period of illness, where blood clots were found in his lungs.

During his break from the show, Al has been spending time with his three children, Courtney, 35, whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell, as well as his two children Leila, 24, and Nick, 20, who he shares with his wife Deborah Roberts.

The three kids were all home with their dad for Thanksgiving and Christmas, with Al sharing a series of sweet snaps from the occasions.

Al's three children have all chosen different paths in life so far. Courtney, who got married in 2021, is a test kitchen manager and recipe developer for kitchen appliances, while Leila is a content creator and Nick is a freshman in college, after beginning his studies in September 2022.

Al is a doting dad, regularly sharing proud photos of his family on Instagram, delighting when he gets to spend time with all of them at once.

On Father's Day in 2022, Al shared a snap of the family, writing: "For the first time in 5 years, @debrobertsabc surprised me by making sure @cleilapatra got here for #fathersday. First time all 3 of my kids are together for this day."

Al Roker loves to be with all his children at once

He expressed his love again on National Daughter's Day in September 2022, saying of Leila and Courtney: "My girls show me how to laugh, love and learn," while on National Son Day, he wrote: "I am one of the most fortunate fathers in the world to be able to celebrate such a special young man as @nickroker155 on #nationalsonday."

Al Roker appreciates all three of his kids

Read on for all the sweetest snaps the meteorologist has shared of his three children.

Al Roker and his family celebrate his daughter Leila's graduation

Al Roker often shares throwback snaps with his son Nick, who is now in college

Al Roker with his eldest daughter Courtney and her husband

Leila and Al enjoy posing for selfies together

Nick and Leila helped Al and Deborah decorate the Christmas tree in 2022

Al, Deborah and the kids get together for special occasions

The whole Roker family donned matching pyjamas for Christmas 2022

The Roker family shares a close bond

Al shared this photo on the day he and Deborah dropped Nick off at college

Al and Deborah are very proud of their family

