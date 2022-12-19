Al Roker reunites with family in touching holiday photo after health battle The star took to social media…

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts delighted fans on Sunday after the Today weatherman was pictured with his wife and two children since returning home from the hospital last week.

The 68-year-old TV star, who has been a part of Today for over 25 years, posed on his wife's Instagram account in a selection of photos of the family decorating the Christmas tree - and they were all beaming in the heartwarming update.

Captioning the photos, Deborah penned: "A week before Christmas and we’re beginning to sparkle. #blessed #christmas #spirit."

In the photos, Al and Deborah were captured alongside their two children, Leila, 24, Nicholas, 20, and their sweet pup Pepper, as they decorated their family Christmas tree with decadent baubles.

Al was so happy to see his children

Friends and fans of the stars were quick to rush in with sweet messages in the comments section.

One follower penned: "We missed you this week, but so glad you are all doing well," alongside a red love heart emoji.

A second added: "Merry Christmas to you and your family. Happy to see Al up and about."

They enjoyed special family time

A third replied: "Al all clean shaven! Looking like his old self again….something about being home speeds up your recovery!!!! Your best meds are standing there with you!!!!"

Al was admitted to the hospital shortly after Thanksgiving due to blood clots and remained hospitalized for over two weeks.

While he did return home for a brief stint, he was hospitalized once again soon after the holiday for recurring issues, but thankfully, he's back to his old cheerful self after returning home.

Al was moved to tears last week after returning home from hospital

Al and Deborah live in New York City, and their home featured on the Today Show last week, as the weatherman's co-stars and colleagues turned up at his front door to surprise him.

The group all sang a selection of Christmas carols while wearing Santa hats. The touching gesture moved Al who was visibly emotional as he took everything in.

