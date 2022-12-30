Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes share first public kiss following relationship revelation The GMA stars left their respective partners to be with one another

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes shocked the nation when it was revealed they were having an affair with one another.

But now it's all out in the public, the pair have become a proper couple, and in pictures obtained by MailOnline they could be seen enjoying a kiss following a lunch date. The pair, who are currently on hiatus from the show, could be seen at on a Miami pier as they locked lips while enjoying the winter sunshine before heading to a small seaside restaurant for lunch.

T.J. was wearing a white T-shirt, while Amy rocked a black ensemble as they leaned into one another for their smooch before sharing a laugh.

The couple have since returned to New York City for New Year celebrations, although they remain off-air.

The new photos were released just days after the pair were pictured buying supplies together for upcoming new year celebrations, with their trolley filled with beers.

The new couple have been enjoying time together

Despite swapping freezing New York for the much warmer climes of Florida, Amy and T.J. were still bundled up, wearing hoodies and coats to protect them from the chill.

The couple's trip comes after T.J. filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig.

It is not known whether Amy and her estranged husband, Andrew Shue, are also planning to file for divorce, or if they already have, but the former couple spent the holidays in different parts of the United States, with Amy flying into Miami and Andrew pictured with his three sons in Montana.

It's unknown when, or if, the pair will return to GMA3

Earlier this month, the pair were spotted making their way to The Capital Grille to grab lunch and while they didn't pack on the PDA inside they looked relaxed and carefree as they enjoyed their meal.

Amy and T.J. sat at the bar and both had a glass of wine with their lunch.

Afterwards, they strolled back to T.J.'s apartment and Amy made her date laugh as she chatted away to him.

