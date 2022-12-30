Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes spotted stocking up on New Year's Eve supplies The pair are currently in Miami

Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes jetted to Miami to spend New Year's Eve together, their first as a couple since their relationship went public in November.

The pair, who have reportedly been an item since March, were spotted at the supermarket stocking up on New Year's Eve supplies, with their trolley filled with beer, among other purchases.

Despite swapping freezing New York for the much warmer climes of Florida, Amy and T.J. were still bundled up, wearing hoodies and coats to protect them from the chill.

Their couple's trip comes after T.J. filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig.

It is not known whether Amy and her estranged husband, Andrew Shue, are also planning to file for divorce, or if they already have, but the former couple spent the holidays in different parts of the United States, with Amy flying into Miami and Andrew pictured with his three sons in Montana.

Amy and T.J. work together on Good Morning America

Amy and T.J. - who work on GMA3 alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton - have both been taken off air following the news of their affair, and have not been on the ABC morning news program since the beginning of December.

In an internal memo sent via email to staff, ABC President Kim Godwin addressed the "distracting" news of their relationship, saying the two co-hosts would not be appearing on GMA3 for now.

Amy and T.J. have been off air since news of their relationship broke

"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News... Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being.

It has not yet been revealed whether Amy and T.J. will return to GMA3 in the new year.

