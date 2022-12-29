T.J. Holmes takes Amy Robach relationship to next level as star files for divorce from wife The GMA3 co-stars are currently on vacation together

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been having an affair since March and the news came to the public's attention at the end of November.

Both GMA3 co-stars have since separated from their respective partners - and it has now been reported that T.J. has filed for divorce for his wife of 12 years.

The Daily Mail has reported that the New York City filing happened on December 28, just after Christmas Day. HELLO! has reached out to star's reps for comment.

T.J. had been married to wife Marilee Fiebig for 12 years, and the couple share a young daughter, Sabine, together.

It is not known whether Amy and her estranged husband, Andrew Shue, are also planning to file for divorce, or if they already have, but the former couple have been spending the holidays in different parts of the United States.

While Amy has been seen at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport with T.J. - with the pair planning to spend New Year's Eve together in Georgia, Andrew was pictured with his three sons in Montana.

The Melrose Place actor - who has been keeping a low profile since his wife's affair became public knowledge - was all smiles in the photo shared by his son Nathaniel on Instagram.

Amy and T.J. - who work on GMA3 alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton - have both been taken off air following the news of their affair, and have not been on the ABC morning news program since the beginning of December.

In an internal memo sent via email to staff, ABC President Kim Godwin addressed the "distracting" news of their relationship, saying the two co-host would not be appearing on GMA3 for now.

"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News... Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being.

"It is my hope that we continue to focus our energy on what we continue to do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

It has not yet been revealed whether or not Amy and T.J. will return to GMA3 in the new year.

