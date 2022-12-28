Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is supported by sons in new family photo The GMA3 star has been having an affair with co-anchors T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach has been hitting headlines over the past few weeks following the news of her affair with GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes.

The GMA star had been married to actor Andrew Shue for 12 years and the pair shared five children between them.

Andrew has been keeping a low profile since the news of his wife's affair was made public, although he has been receiving supportive messages from his fans on social media during this difficult time.

VIDEO: How Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is being supported by fans

However, this week, the Melrose Place actor was pictured for the first time, in a joyful family picture with his three sons.

Andrew was all smiles as he posed with his children, Nathaniel, Wyatt and Aidan, in Montana, where they are currently on vacation. The picture was shared by Nathaniel on Instagram.

While Andrew is in Montana, Amy is in Georgia with T.J, having been pictured with him at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport looking more loved-up than ever earlier this week.

Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue with his sons over the festive break

Georgia is where Amy went to university and holds a special place in the mother-of-two's heart.

Their romantic relationship apparently began back in March when they began training for the New York City marathon together.

While Amy had been married to Andrew, T.J. had been married to wife Marilee Fiebig.

The affair was made public at the end of November. Amy and T.J. have both been taken off GMA3 following the news of their affair, and have not been on the ABC morning news program since the beginning of December.

In an internal memo sent via email to staff, ABC President Kim Godwin addressed the "distracting" news of their relationship, saying the two co-host would not be appearing on GMA3 for now.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue had been married for 12 years

"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News... Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being.

"It is my hope that we continue to focus our energy on what we continue to do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

