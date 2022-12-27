Amy Robach's daughter spends holidays apart from mom as the host spends time with T.J. Holmes The two are in neighboring southern states

Following Amy Robach's shocking affair with co-star T.J. Holmes, plus the aftermath and their subsequent departure from GMA3, her eldest daughter, Ava McIntosh, appears to be getting away from the drama.

The star has two daughters from her first marriage to Tim McIntosh, Ava and Annaliese. The former couple married in 1996 and divorced in 2009, and she married her now estranged husband Andrew Shue the following year.

Now, for their first Christmas since the family's split – the girls lived with their mom and stepfather and appeared to be quite close with their three step siblings – it seems they are all off on their own separate getaways.

Prior to the holiday, Ava, who is 20 years old, jetted off to sunny Miami, sharing photos of her vacation on Instagram Stories while making her way to the sunshine state, revealing sunset views from her plane, as well as enjoying some karaoke at a tiki bar as soon as she landed.

She has since left Florida, but has yet to return to New York City, and has now made her way to another southern state, spending time in Charleston, South Carolina.

The aspiring singer let her followers in on her whereabouts in a series of Instagram Stories, revealing she is enjoying the city's coastal area, its beaches, and palm-tree filled views.

Ava shared the vacation update on Instagram

Meanwhile, her mother is not far away. In photos published earlier today, the news host was revealed to be spending time in Atlanta, Georgia with T.J., proving that their romance is still going strong despite their scandal.

The couple landed in the state on 26 December, and photos see them both casually dressed as they walk through Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

Amy's daughters were under age ten when she married Andrew in 2009

Their getaway comes some weeks after the two were pulled off of GMA3 and put on a temporary hiatus, a decision announced by ABC's president Kim Godwin.

In an internal memo to their colleagues, she said: "I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News... Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being."

