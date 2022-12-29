Andrew Shue's son shows birthday love for Amy Robach's daughter Ava The ABC News star has been embroiled in scandal

The Robach-Shue household has been thrown off balance ever since reports of GMA3 stars Amy Robach and co-star T.J. Holmes' relationship surfaced.

While her estranged husband Andrew Shue has maintained a low profile ever since, his sons have been more active on social media, as have Amy's daughters.

His eldest, Nathaniel Shue, showcased that the bad blood didn't percolate through the entirety of the family as he showed some birthday love for his step-sister Ava.

The 26-year-old shared a snapshot of the pair enjoying a meal together, presumably from a previous family holiday, and simply wrote: "Happy birthday Av."

Ava will be celebrating her milestone 21st birthday in New York City while her mom is away on vacation in Georgia with T.J.

Ever the jet-setter, she is now back in New York after a trip to Miami, and detailed on her Instagram the very fitting way she will be celebrating her big birthday while her mother is away.

Nathaniel showed some love for his step-sister Ava

Ava will be ringing in her 21st year around the sun in downtown New York City's iconic music club, The Bitter End, which has offered a stage to different singers and artists since 1961.

In a post announcing the news of her performance on Instagram, the birthday girl excitedly wrote: "BIDDING ADIEU TO MY TEENAGE YEARS," adding that she would be sending off 2022 on stage alongside fellow singers The Gold Standard.

Andrew has gone off the grid on social media ever since reports of Amy and T.J.'s romance first came to light, although he made his reappearance courtesy of his sons.

Ava will be performing in NYC for her birthday

Andrew was all smiles as he posed with his children, Nathaniel, Wyatt and Aidan, in Montana, where they are currently on vacation, which Nathaniel also shared, captioning it: "RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO '23."

