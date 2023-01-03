Legendary rally driver and YouTuber Ken Block killed in tragic snowmobiling accident Tributes are pouring in for the Hoonigan founder

Ken Block has been killed in a tragic accident after being crushed by a snowmobile.

The adored pro rally driver died at the age of 55 on Monday and his company, Hoonigan Industries, confirmed the sad news on Instagram.

TRENDING NOW: Hoda Kotb bids emotional goodbye as Today co-hosts and fans react

"It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," it read.

WATCH: Celebrities who died in 2022 - who we lost

Loading the player...

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.

"Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve and direct all inquiries to Travis Clarke / tclarke@teamwass.com."

MORE: Tom Brady gives kids second Christmas as they reunite after first separated holidays

Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that he had been riding his snowmobile on a steep slope when it upended and landed on top of him.

Hoonigan Industries shared the sad news of Ken's death

He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

MORE: Inside NFL star Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Stafford's home life

MORE: Today's Al Roker shares heartfelt homage to late mother with glimpse inside family home

"We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected," the Sherriff's department added.

Ken is survived by his wife and three children

Ken - who also founded DC shoes - was a five-time X Games medalist in RallyCross. He had a keen following on YouTube where he would post videos of his stunts on the Hoonigan channel.

He is survived by his wife, Lucy, and their three children.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.