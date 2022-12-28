Tom Brady gives kids second Christmas as they reunite after first separated holidays The children enjoyed a vacation in Brazil with their mom Gisele

Tom Brady has celebrated a belated Christmas with his children as they enjoyed an emotional reunion after their first holiday season apart.

The children - Vivian Lake, 10, and Benjamin Rein, 13 - spent Christmas on vacation in Brazil with their mom Gisele Bundchen. No doubt this was bittersweet for the children who had an amazing vacation in Brazil.

It was an exciting time for them as they enjoyed horseback riding, biking, fishing, singing karaoke and playing with animals among other things.

WATCH: Tom Brady talks about his family

Of course, the doting dad was delighted to see his children when they arrived to celebrate belated Christmas with him following their trip. Back with his kids, he wrote: "The real thing. Merry Cristmas."

The proud dad shared a sweet photograph of the three of them cuddled together. Tom and Gisele sent shockwaves through the showbiz world by announcing their split after 13 years of marriage.

On the surface, the couple always appeared to have a picture-perfect life together. However, sadly, their romance wasn’t meant to last.

Tom has put up all the Christmas stockings

They have been co-parenting their children since filing for divorce in October and remain amicable over the break up.

Recently Tom revealed he is really focused on his children during a recent Sirius XM show Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Brady.

He said on the podcast: "Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children.

The happy dad reunited with his children after their Brazil vacation

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We’re all humans. We do the best we could do. I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things.

"I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."

