David Muir pays emotional tribute to Barbara Walters following her death

David Muir is mourning the loss of Barbara Walters following her death at the age of 93.

The ABC news star paid tribute to the pioneering fellow anchor who inspired generations of women across the globe.

Following her death, David took to Instagram with a heartfelt message about Barbara, alongside a photo of the two of them smiling and walking arm-in-arm.

He wrote: "So often we toss around the words - icon, legend, trailblazer - but Barbara Walters was all of these - and perhaps above all else, Barbara Walters was brave."

David continued: "She paved the way for so many - we learned from her - and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara."

ABC journalist, Deborah Roberts, was one of the first to comment and added: "So very true. Honored to have worked alongside her," and GMA's Lara Spencer also wrote: "Very very sad to hear the news. There was only one BARBARA. #legend."

David said that beyond everything, Barbara was brave

David's fans also expressed their sadness at the news and wrote: "Thank you for sharing your memories and thoughts of Barbara. She was lucky to have you as a friend and colleague," while a second said: "RIP Barbara Walters. Loved your reporting and tough questions. Loved how you started the View to bring diversity of thought and healthy discussions to the table."

A statement from Barbara's publicist, Cindi Berger, was released on Friday and read: "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."

David was proud to call Barbara a friend and a colleague

She rose through the ranks of a male dominated industry and was not only the first female co-host of a US news program but also the first female network news anchor on an evening bulletin.

At the time, her $1m salary with ABC made her a media superstar. She retired from screens in 2014.

"I have been blessed with a life I never expected," she said back in 2000 as she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

