GMA's Robin Roberts pays emotional tribute to 'incredible' Barbara Walters

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts has paid tribute to the "fearless and brave" Barbara Walters. Robin - who is currently on a Christmas vacation with her partner Amber Laign - returned to social media to honor the "trailblazer", who has passed away at the age of 93.

"Barbara Walters passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 93. An incredible life and woman. A trailblazer in every sense of the word. Fearless and brave are two words that immediately come to mind," Robin captioned a post of a picture of her with Barbara.

"She was also generous and kind. I remember the first time I met her in person. We were both speakers at an event. I sent her flowers afterwards and she immediately sent me a handwritten thank you note," she continued.

"Thank you Barbara for your stellar example and friendship. Sending my condolences to her daughter and family."

Barbara was a booking agent's daughter and began her career in journalism with NBC in 1961. She rose through the ranks of a male-dominated industry and was not only the first female co-host of a US news program but also the first female network news anchor on an evening bulletin.

She joined ABC news in 1976 and forged an impressive and expansive career; she became the co-host of 20/20 in 1979 and launched The View in 1997 where she co-hosted until 2014. At the time, her $1million salary with ABC made her a media superstar.

Robin paid tribute to Barbara

Barbara went on to win 12 Emmy Awards and interviewed every US president from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump, as well as a multitude of celebrities.

She retired from screens in 2014.

A statement from her publicist, Cindi Berger, was released on Friday and read: "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."

