Barbara Walters remembered - tributes pour in following her death at 93 The US anchor lived life "without regrets"

Tributes to Barbara Walters have poured in as news of her death at the age of 93 reaches her co-stars and fans.

The trailblazing US anchor passed away at her home following a lengthy and pioneering career and she will not be forgotten.

Barbara - who created The View - was remembered with gratitude by hosts of the show who were crushed by the loss.

One of The View's first ever presenters, Star Jones, took to Twitter and wrote: "I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor," while

Rosie O'Donnell posted a photo of her with Barbara and simply captioned it: "Legend #ripbarbara."

Debbie Matenopoulos was only 22 when she was invited by Barbara to audition to be the youngest co-host on the talk show, and she paid a lengthy tribute to the icon.

"Thank you for everything. You single handedly changed my life and the life of every other female journalist by leading the way for us all," she wrote. "May you rest in peace and in power and beauty you amazing woman!! I owe you everything as do so many others. You will always be my hero."

She added a photo from back in 1997 and continued: "My first month on @theviewabc my best friend took this picture from the audience and literally just showed it to me about 4 hours ago!!!. We were laughing so hard about how young and silly I was and then about an hour later I got the news. I am in shock. I love you Barbara always and forever. You taught me everything."

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts also took to social media to pay tribute and wrote: "Barbara Walters was a true trailblazer. Forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship. Sending condolences to her daughter and family."

Barbara Walters was a true trailblazer. Forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship. Sending condolences to her daughter and family.🙏🏾 https://t.co/vKjvFJTU6u — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) December 31, 2022

World News Tonight anchor, David Muir posted a photo alongside Barbara in which they were smiling and walking arm-in-arm. The 20/20 host added: "So often we toss around the words - icon, legend, trailblazer - but Barbara Walters was all of these - and perhaps above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many - we learned from her - and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara."

ABC News and 20/20 correspondent, Deborah Roberts, remembered the day she received the phone call telling her she would join the show.

So sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Walters. What an honor to share the set ⁦@ABC⁩ with the inimitable trailblazer when I joined @abc2020. Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program. pic.twitter.com/0zKgKxmayY — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) December 31, 2022

Alongside a throwback photo of them working together, she wrote: So sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Walters. What an honor to share the set @ABC with the inimitable trailblazer when I joined @abc2020. Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program."

Tamron Hall called her fellow former Today show anchor: "The Legend. The Blueprint. The Greatest."

CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather took to Twitter and penned a proud tribute: "The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity. Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP."

A statement from Barbara's publicist, Cindi Berger, was released on Friday and read: "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."

