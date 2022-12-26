Today's Hoda Kotb shares glimpse of her cozy Christmas with daughters inside family home The star adopted her children with ex Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb was determined to make Christmas magical for her two young children, Hope and Hayley - and it looks like they had a wonderful time.

The TV host delighted her fans by sharing snapshots from New York where they all appeared to get into the festive spirit.

In the images, Hoda was also joined by her mom and sister and they wore matching pajamas for the celebration.

Everyone was beaming in the photos and Hoda simply captioned the post: "Merry merry," and accompanied her words with two red hearts.

Fans adored the intimate glimpse into her life and commented: "So happy mom and sis are with you and the girls for Christmas," and, "so much love".

Many asked where Hoda's ex, Joel Schiffman, was and wondered if he would be spending time with Hope and Hayley, who he adopted with the star.

Hoda celebrated Christmas with her daughters, her mom and sister too

Hoda clarified her holiday plans in an interview with HELLO! when she said: "My mom and sister and the rest of the family are coming, so we will divide."

She then added: "We will spend some time together and then Joel will spend some time just with the girls."

And Hoda confessed there would be added excitement this year! "They're gonna be super happy to get two Christmases. They'll be like 'What? What is this?' But we have a really nice situation set up."

Hoda shares her daughters with her ex Joel Schiffman

She adores spending Christmas in New York and said there's no place she'd rather be at this time of the year.

"I mean Christmas in New York City - no shade to any other city - but Christmas here is spectacular," she added. "You can't get this feeling anywhere else. So when I see people who have made the trek to come here and get to see this tree lighting in person, it's really something."

Hoda and Joel dated for six years before he popped the question with a white diamond and sapphire engagement ring thought to be worth $250k in November 2019. They delayed their wedding for several years amid the coronavirus pandemic before announcing their decision to separate in January 2022.

Hoda adores her family

In an emotional statement, Hoda said to Jenna Bush Hager: "Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple.

"We decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," she said.

