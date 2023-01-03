Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue facing double-dose of heartache as he approaches bittersweet milestones The star has been married to the Melrose Place actor for 12 years but is now dating her co-star T.J. Holmes

Andrew Shue is currently navigating the demise of his marriage to GMA3's Amy Robach and as the new year begins, he's facing a challenging time.

As Amy and T.J.'s romance intensifies, Andrew is gearing up for a difficult February as it marks not only his wedding anniversary but his first birthday since news of their split was made public.

On 6 February, it'll mark 13 years of marriage to Amy and Andrew will turn 56 on 20 February.

Amy and T.J. recently enjoyed a romantic vacation together, their first since their affair bombshell just after Thanksgiving.

While it is not known if Amy and Andrew have already started divorce proceedings, T.J. filed for a divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, on 28 December.

Shortly after Amy and T.J.'s relationship was made public, Andrew deleted all photos of her from his Instagram.

Amy and Andrew have been married for 12 years

Amy shut her feed down, but recently returned to it, and her estranged husband was still featured in many images.

Andrew has been supported by his family during this difficult time, and over the festive period he was all smiles in a photo shared by his son Nathaniel social media.

Amy and T.J. - who work on GMA3 alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton - have both been taken off air following the news of their affair, and have not been on the ABC morning news program since the beginning of December.

Amy recently returned to Instagram and kept the photos of Andrew on there too

In an internal memo sent via email to staff, ABC President Kim Godwin addressed the "distracting" news of their relationship, saying the two co-hosts would not be appearing on GMA3 for now.

"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News... Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being.

"It is my hope that we continue to focus our energy on what we continue to do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

