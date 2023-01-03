Al Roker's Today co-hosts make shock revelation about his future on the show - and it's emotional Al Roker has been unwell in recent months, but his return to the Today Show has been arranged – and it's sooner than you might think

Al Roker has been dearly missed from Today since his November hospitalization due to blood clots, but his costars Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin revealed Al will be back on the show – and it's sooner than expected!

WATCH: Find out what the Today show hosts said about Al Roker's return here

Loading the player...

The Today weatherman was first admitted to the hospital in November 2022 with blood clots in his legs and lungs.

READ: Today's Al Roker's three children reunite with famous dad during his recovery - all we know

TRENDING NOW: Al Roker shares a look at low-key NYE celebrations at home

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

At the end of November, he returned to the hospital for a second stay. Viewers were naturally worried, but his co-star Hoda Kotb reassured fans: "Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care. He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes.”

Al Roker's Today co-stars have been missing him

Al was released from hospital in time for Christmas, celebrating at home with his three children and his wife, Deborah Roberts.

WATCH: Al Roker's health battle: in his own words

Loading the player...

While he was recovering at home from his month-long hospital stint, Al's colleagues decided to bring some cheer to him with a larger-than-life surprise that left him in tears.

His co-stars arrived at his doorstop to sing Christmas carols, with Al emotionally saying: "I just want to thank you all. It's been a long, hard slog and I've missed you all so very much. All these faces, it just means the world to me. And my family."

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.