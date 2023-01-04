Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova announces exciting news alongside beau Kai Widdrington

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova delighted fans on Tuesday when she shared an exciting career update alongside her beau, Kai Widdrington.

Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer, 33, posted a hilarious video of herself taking over Dan Walker's news desk.

WATCH: Nadiya Bychkova delights fans with hilarious Yorkshire accent

Channelling her inner Yorkshire barmaid, Nadiya appeared to clean an imagined pint glass before declaring the pub closed. She went on to say: "We are going on tour," at which point her boyfriend Kai pops up from below the desk and says: "Hey up love, tour starts in May and goes all round UK".

Rallying behind the dancing duo, Dan captioned the entertaining clip: "Big #YorkshireBarmaid news… She's got a new job, for the New Year… with a 'new lad' (who you might recognise) [laughing face emoji].

Nadiya and Kai went public with their romance in April

"If you'd like to go and see 'Once Upon A Time' get on the link in Nadiya or Kai's bio. It's going to be amazing."

Thrilled by the news, fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate Nadiya and Kai on their career update. "Welcome back Yorkshire barmaid [clapping emoji] we’ve missed you," gushed one follower, whilst a second enthused: "Fabulous… always makes me smile."

"Such a cute couple," noted a third, and a fourth simply added: "Booked in April so looking forward to seeing them."

The professional dancers will be going on tour in 2023

Nadiya's social media update comes after the Strictly pro enjoyed a blissful getaway with Kai. The loved-up couple enjoyed a festive staycation in London at the iconic St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel.

Alongside a stunning photograph of the duo posing inside the hotel, the blonde beauty penned: "Our pre-Xmas staycation at the beautiful @stpancrasren. Thank you so much for making our stay so special."

Nadiya looked radiant in a cream jumper dress which she teamed with a pair of chic knee-high suede boots. Kai, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a navy-blue pinstripe suit.

The lovebirds looked smitten

The couple confirmed their romance in 2022 after weeks of speculation. Speaking to Weekend magazine, Ukraine-born pro Nadiya confirmed that she and Kai had been dating "for a couple of months now".

She continued: "It's early days and we've been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there's been very little free time. But we're getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He's kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him."

