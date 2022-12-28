Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova sparks fan reaction with rare photos of daughter

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova delighted fans with a festive update featuring her rarely seen daughter, Mila.

Over on Instagram, the 33-year-old professional dancer shared a glimpse inside her post-Christmas celebrations which included a "magical" trip to Longleat safari park.

Among the sweet snapshots, Nadiya included various photos of her little girl enjoying the mother-daughter duo's fun-filled afternoon. From observing zebras to soaking up the impressive light displays, little Mila appeared to have a blast.

The dancer moreover shared a festive photo of herself enjoying a sit-down meal with her daughter. And in a separate snap, Nadiya captured the duo's relaxing afternoon spent playing chess in front of a lavish Christmas tree.

Nadiya and Mila share a sweet bond

"It was magical [sparkle emoji] We had the best time @longleatofficial [heart emoji] #motheranddaughtertime," Nadiya penned in the caption.

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "So gorgeous, glad you had a great time together," whilst a second typed "Happy Holidays to you both!"

"I love Longleat! SO glad you had such a lovely time together," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "The festival of light is incredible, isn't it."

The professional dancer embraced the festive season

The Slovenian ballroom dancer shares her daughter with footballer Matija Škarabot. Nadiya ended her engagement with the sporting star back in 2021, and has since found love with her Strictly co-star, Kai Widdrington.

Nadiya and Kai kept their romance out of the spotlight for months, but now it seems the Strictly Come Dancing stars are embracing their relationship after publicly sharing several sweet moments on their personal Instagram accounts.

Nadiya and Kai met on Strictly Come Dancing

Speaking to Weekend Magazine, she added: "It's early days and we've been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there's been very little free time.

"But we're getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He's kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him."

