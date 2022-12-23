Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington enjoy loved-up Christmas getaway The Strictly stars got together this year…

Nadiya Bychkova revealed that she and beau Kai Widdrington headed off on an ultra-festive staycation on Thursday - and they have never looked more in love.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Strictly Come Dancing professional, 33, shared a string of incredible photos posing at the iconic St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, located in London at King's Cross.

Captioning the post, the blonde beauty penned: "Our pre-Xmas staycation at the beautiful @stpancrasren. Thank you so much for making our stay so special."

The romantic update saw the happy couple looking so glamorous for their stay. Nadiya rocked a stunning sleeveless jumper dress that featured an elegant roll neck.

The pair enjoyed a romantic stay

She matched the wintry ensemble with a pair of over-the-knee black boots, whilst Kai looked fabulously smart in a navy blue suit.

Another photo in the sweet update showed the duo captured beaming from ear to ear as they caught a bit of winter sun in the outside area of the hotel and wrapped up in cosy coats and scarves.

The love-up snaps caught the attention of friends and fans who couldn't wait to weigh in on the heartwarming update.

The devoted couple look happier than ever!

One fan wrote: "Beautiful photos wishing you both a very Merry Christmas." A second penned: "Gorgeous couple! Hope you enjoyed your well deserved stay xxx." A third said: "Looks lovely. Hope you enjoyed your stay," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Both Nadiya and Kai appeared in the 2022 series of Strictly. Kai and Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams were the first to leave the show, in week one, while Nadiya and her partner Matt Goss made it to week three.

The happy couple confirmed their romance in June this year after weeks of speculation. Nadiya has one daughter Mila, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Matija Škarabot.

