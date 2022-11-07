Strictly Come Dancing stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have some major news to share with their fans.

MORE: Strictly viewers saying the same thing about Kai and Nadiya's romantic performance

The sweet couple, who started dating around April after meeting on the show, shared joint announcements on the social media accounts. And fans went wild!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova perform a romantic routine

"Can't believe we're about to say this, but we're going on TOUR in spring 2023!!" Kai and Nadiya said in a joint message, alongside a promotional poster.

READ: Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington put Strictly woes behind them for loved-up appearance

MORE: Strictly's Matt Goss explains why he broke down in tears after exit with Nadiya Bychkova

"This genuinely is a dream come true for both of us. We're so excited to finally share it with all of you. We hope you come along for the ride! Tickets are now on sale link in bio."

Nadiya and Kai made a joint announcement on Instagram

"Booked last week got front row tickets I cannot wait !! So proud of you both," one excited fan told the couple, while a second echoed: "Eeek this is so amazing & I am soo excited to come see this in Newcastle. Watching you two dance together is just so magical! So very proud of you both."

READ: Strictly's Nadiya gushes about romance with Kai Widdrington after sweet reunion

MORE: Kai Waiddrington and Nadiya Bychkova delight fans with family expansion

"Booked for Guildford...really looking forward to seeing you dance together," added a third. And a fourth said: "Cannot wait to support you both on this tour!! So proud! Adore you!"

The loved-up couple started dating earlier this year

Both Nadiya and Kai appeared in the 2022 series of Strictly – although they have already excited the competition with their celeb partners.

READ: Nadiya Bychkova reacts to boyfriend Kai Widdrington's Strictly exit

MORE: Strictly's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova look so loved-up ahead of launch show

Kai and Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams were the first to leave the show, in week one, while Nadiya and her partner Matt Goss made it to week three.

Nadiya has described Kai as "kind and compassionate"

The couple confirmed their romance earlier this year after weeks of speculation.

Speaking to the Weekend Magazine, Ukraine-born pro Nadiya confirmed that she and Kai had been dating "for a couple of months now".

READ: Strictly's Nadiya and Kai look seriously loved-up during romantic trip to Paris

MORE: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova debuts gleaming new smile after undergoing striking transformation

She continued; "It's early days and we've been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there's been very little free time. But we're getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He's kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him."

The Strictly star with daughter Mila

In the interview, Nadiya also opened up about her split from fiancé, Matija Škarabot, with whom she shares a five-year-old daughter, Mila.

"You're apart for so much of your lives and neither of us wanted that. Unfortunately we grew apart," she explained. But she added that the former couple were determined to have a "good relationship" in order to make sure that their daughter is the "happiest child".

Nadiya shares her daughter with ex Matija Škarabot

She said: "Having a child surpasses everything else. We make sure it all works around her and we both understand our responsibilities."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.