Kelly Osbourne issues stern statement after mum Sharon reveals newborn's name The star opened up

Kelly Osbourne has issued a statement after her mum Sharon gushed about her grandson upon her return to TalkTV.

MORE: Kelly Osbourne's baby's name revealed months after secret birth

Dishing on her daughter's birth, the doting mum, 70, revealed how Kelly and her partner, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, welcomed a baby boy named Sydney.

WATCH: Kelly Osbourne hits out at 'stupid rumours'

Loading the player...

She went on to say: "They're doing just so great. So great. She won't let a picture go out of him and I'm so proud of her."

Riled by her mother's impatience, Kelly took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday where she issued a statement asking for privacy.

READ: Sharon Osbourne reacts to daughter Kelly’s surprise pregnancy news

MORE: Kelly Osbourne celebrates family milestone after confirming romance with former friend

"I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby," Kelly shared.

The star asked for privacy

Kelly's social media update comes after the star dropped a major hint about her pregnancy back in November. Hinting that she'd gone into labour, the lilac-haired celeb shared a message which read: "Okay, here we go."

Fans were quick to pick up on the clue, with one person tweeting: "I think @KellyOsbourne is in labor! Judging by her Instagram. Good luck to her if she is."

And in October, Kelly, 38, confirmed the gender of her first child in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Kelly welcomed her first child in November

"I mean, he's told everyone," Kelly said of her dad Ozzy Osbourne proudly talking about her child, "....the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on.'

"But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy.

She went on to say: "It's the first - out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."

The loved-up couple went public with their relationship in January 2022

Kelly and musician Sid confirmed their relationship earlier in 2022, when she shared sweet snapshots of the couple to mark Valentine's Day.

"After 23 years of friendship, I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson," she penned.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.