Kelly Osbourne shares rare glimpse of baby bump at mom's lavish birthday party The star is expecting her first child

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare glimpse of her blossoming baby bump on Friday evening during her mom's extravagant 1920s-themed birthday party.

The mum-to-be, 37, marked the special occasion in a stunning lilac maxi dress which she teamed with a pearl-encrusted headband and opulent pearl accessories.

Kelly elevated her Gatsby-inspired outfit with a touch of striking makeup in the form of mauve lipstick and smokey eyeliner.

In keeping with the theme, the pregnant star styled her pastel purple tresses in loose curls for an effortlessly glamorous look.

Reflecting on the family celebration, Sharon shared a series of photos on social media. Taking to Instagram, the 70-year-old posted a carousel of family photos alongside the touching caption: "All my wishes in one room. My [heart emoji] is full."

Kelly nailed the 1920s theme

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Happy Birthday Sharon, one word…stunning [heart emoji] sending love to you and all the family," whilst a second penned: "Such a beautiful party for a beautiful woman!!"

"Oh my, what a beautiful celebration with all your loved ones," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "You and Ozzy are really the cutest!!!!"

Kelly's stunning appearance comes after she finally confirmed she is expecting a boy with her boyfriend Sid Wilson, 45. She told Entertainment Tonight that her famous dad Ozzy Osbourne has already informed his friends.

Kelly's brother Jack was also in attendance

The star, who is due to give birth at the end of this month, said: "I mean, he's told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on.'

"But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy.

"It's the first, out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things," she added, given her brother Jack Osbourne is a father to four girls.

