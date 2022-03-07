Kelly Osbourne celebrates family milestone after confirming romance with former friend The 37-year-old recently found love

Kelly Osbourne has taken to Instagram to celebrate a major milestone with her fans.

The 37-year-old shared a series of throwback family photos as she marked the 20th anniversary of their reality show, The Osbournes.

Kelly was just a teenager when she first appeared in the series, which ran from 2002 until 2005, picking up a 2002 Emmy Award in the process. It documented her homelife with her family – dad Ozzy, mum Sharon and older brother Jack.

"It was 20 years ago today that #TheOsbournes first aired on @mtv," Kelly captioned her post. "[Expletive]I'm old!!! where does the time go?" "Still the best!" wrote chef Dean Sheremet, while Michelle Visage commented: "The OG's!!"

Kelly shared this throwback photo to mark the 20th anniversary

It comes after Kelly recently confirmed her new romance with Slipknot star Sid Wilson. The smitten star shared five photos of the couple together and wrote: "After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up!

"You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

Kelly has found love with Slipknot star Sid Wilson

In response, the musician sweetly shared a huge number of red love hearts in the comments section.

Kelly isn't the only member of the family feeling loved up. Over the festive holidays, her brother Jack popped the question to his girlfriend, Aree Gearhart, sharing the happy news with fans on New Year's Eve.

He wrote: "Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me. She said yes!!"

Brother Jack popped the question over the Christmas break

"Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her," he added. "She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier than I am right now."

Reacting to the news on interior designer Aree's post, Kelly wrote: "I'm so so so beyond happy!!! Now we really are sisters!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!!"

