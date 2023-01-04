Kelly Osbourne's baby's name revealed months after secret birth The star welcomed her first child, a son, with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson late last year

Kelly Osbourne welcomed her first child with her partner, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, last November, but the couple are yet to confirm the news or reveal any new detail about their baby boy.

On Tuesday, however, proud grandmother Sharon Osbourne couldn't help but gush about her new grandson on her return to TalkTV.

Revealing the name Kelly and Sid had chosen for their first child, the mother-of-three, who also spoke about her worrying fainting episode, confirmed the baby boy was named Sydney, after his father.

Asked by co-presenter JJ Anisiobi whether she looks after her newborn grandson, Sharon admitted: "Yes," whilst adding that "They're doing just so great. So great.

"She won't let a picture go out of him and I'm so proud of her."

Kelly and Sid welcomed their first child in November

Indeed, Kelly's last public update about her pregnancy was shared on 6 November, when she took to Instagram Stories to hint that she had gone into labour.

"Okay, here we go," he simply wrote against a black background.

Fans were quick to pick up on the clue, with one person tweeting: "I think @KellyOsbourne is in labor! Judging by her Instagram. Good luck to her if she is."

Kelly's birth came just over a month after she revealed the gender of the baby, telling Entertainment Tonight that she was having a boy.

Kelly shared several pregnancy updates with fans before going silent following birth of son

"I mean, he's told everyone," Kelly said of her dad Ozzy Osbourne proudly talking about her child, "....the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on.'" "But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy."

She added: "It's the first - out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things," she added, given her brother Jack Osbourne is a father to four girls."

